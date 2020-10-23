Early Voting Starts Saturday in Chautauqua County, New York State

MAYVILLE – Registered Voters in Chautauqua County who want to vote in person can start doing so this weekend.

Early voting in Chautauqua County and the rest of New York State will begin on Saturday with three separate polling sites in the county.

Early voting will be conducted at the Board of Elections office in Mayville; the Chautauqua Mall in Lakewood; and the Chautauqua County Fairgrounds in Dunkirk. Hours on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 24 and Oct. 25, along with Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 31 and Nov. 1. are from Noon to 5 p.m. Weekday hours will run from Noon to 8 p.m next Monday and Tuesday, and also 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.

There will be no voting taking place on Monday, Nov. 2, to allow the board of elections time to prepare for Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 3. For election day, all poling sites across the county will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Whether voting in person early, or waiting until election day, all voters will be asked to wear a mask when entering the polling location and also respect social distancing.

This year there are over 79,500 active registered voters in the county, an increase of nearly 3,000 from just last year.

For more general information about voting this year, visit the board of elections website at VoteChautauqua.com or call 716-753-4580.