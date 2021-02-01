Former Teacher, Ashville BOCES, Frewsburg School District All Named in Child Victims Lawsuit

NOTE: This story was edited to indicate the lawsuit is pending, based on the court’s decision to allow the victim to remain anonymous to the public.

MAYVILLE – A former Ashville BOCES faculty member has been named in a pending child victims lawsuit for allegations of sexual abuse.

According to a petition filed in Chautauqua County Supreme Court on Friday, the victim claims they were a student at Frewsburg Central School District, but were taking a class at the Erie 2 Chautauqua-Cattaragus BOCES in Ashville when the abuse occurred. The instructor named in the case is Robert Terreberry of Maple Springs.

Both BOCES and Frewsburg School District, as well as Terreberry, are being sued by the alleged victim, who is seeking to keep their name from being mentioned in the court case. The victim is being represented by attorney Anne Joynt of Buffalo.

According to the petition, the abuse allegedly occurred in the 1970s. However, in a copy of a redacted affidavit filed with the court, the victim states, “From 1986-1989, I attended a program in the Erie 2 Chautauqua-Cattaraugus BOCES, and was in a classroom lead by teacher Robert Terreberry.”

WRFA has reached out to Joynt for clarification on when the alleged incident occurred.

The petition is requesting the court allow the victim’s identity to remain anonymous to the public. If that is allowed by the court, the lawsuit will proceed.

The pending lawsuit is being filed as a result of the NY State Child Victims Act, which allows victims to sue their alleged abusers and any related institutions, even after the criminal statute of limitations has expired.