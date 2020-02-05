Foxworthy, SNL Alumni to Headline 2020 Lucille Ball Comedy Festival

JAMESTOWN – A major star in the world of stand up comedy along with several past cast members of America’s best known live comedy show will be in Jamestown this summer.

The National Comedy Center Tuesday announced that comedian Jeff Foxworthy, and Saturday Night Live legends David Spade, Rob Schneider and Kevin Nealon will perform during the 30th annual Lucille Ball Comedy Festival, happening August 5 through August 9, 2020.

Foxworthy is the largest-selling comedian of all time with more than 13 million albums sold. He will be performing on Friday, August 7.

And the Festival will mark the 45th anniversary of Saturday Night Live with Spade, Schneider and Nealon – three of SNL’s most popular performers. The “Legends of SNL” show will take place on Saturday, August 8.

Tickets for these shows, along with many other festival comedy events, will go on pre-sale for National Comedy Center members only – starting Tuesday, February 25 at noon at ComedyCenter.org.

Public on-sale date will be Tuesday, March 3.

Late night comedy shows, Lucy legacy events and a kids comedy show will also go on sale at that time with additional festival events to be announced in the coming months, in a lineup that will celebrate comedy’s contemporary stars, rising voices, and historic legacies.

To become a National Comedy Center member in order to gain first access to available seats during the pre-sale ticket window, visit ComedyCenter.org/membership or call the National Comedy Center at 716.484.2222.