Governor Announces STOP-DWI Enforcement Campaign During Super Bowl Weekend

ALBANY – Governor Andrew Cuomo Friday announced that the State Police will partner with local law enforcement agencies statewide, including here in Chautauqua County, to crack down on impaired and reckless driving during Super Bowl weekend.

The STOP-DWI campaign will include underage drinking enforcement, along with increased patrols and sobriety checkpoints to deter, identify, and arrest impaired drivers. The enforcement initiative, which runs from Saturday, February 1 through Monday, February 3, is funded by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee.

“The Super Bowl is one of the biggest events of the entire year, and I am encouraging New Yorkers to enjoy it responsibly,” Governor Cuomo said. “It is simple: If you are drinking, do not get behind the wheel. New York has zero tolerance for drunk driving, and our police will be aggressively enforcing the law this weekend to keep New Yorkers safe.”

Too many lives are still being lost because of crashes caused by impaired drivers. The STOP-DWI efforts across New York have led to significant reductions in the number of drinking and driving fatalities. During the 2019 Super Bowl campaign, State Police arrested 139 people for impaired driving and issued 7,891 tickets.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 10,511 people were killed in alcohol-impaired crashes in 2018. Drivers should remember that they are putting not only their lives, but the lives of others, in jeopardy when they choose to drink and drive. NHTSA reports that 30 people die each day in alcohol-related vehicle crashes. That’s one person every 48 minutes.

If you are hosting guests during the Super Bowl, please designate a responsible driver in advance to help your guests get home safely.