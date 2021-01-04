Green Will Continue Serving as County Democratic Election Commissioner

MAYVILLE – The Post-Journal is reporting that Chautauqua County Democrats will re-nominate Norman Green to serve yet another four-year term as Democratic election commissioner after the nomination of his successor timed out before the Chautauqua County Legislature.

County Democrats had chosen deputy commissioner Luz Torres to replace Green in October. However, Torres’ recommendation was not taken up by the County Legislature within a 60-day period and expired during the first week of December, according to a release. Torres would have been the first Hispanic department head in the county’s history.

Green, the party’s longtime election commissioner, had originally announced his intention to retire during the fall.

An organizational meeting of the County Legislature is scheduled for Monday at 4 p.m.