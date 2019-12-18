Harrison Street Water Line to be Restored Wednesday Night

JAMESTOWN – Jamestown Board of Public Utilities (BPU) Water employees will restore use of the Harrison Street water line Wednesday evening, Dec. 18. The line has been out of service since July, as part of the Harrison Street Bridge Reconstruction Project.

Employees will restore service to the line, effective 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, December 18.

As part of reactivating the water line, water flow will change direction, causing water to stir and discolor for 12-24 hours, beginning in downtown Jamestown and flowing throughout the system.

Residents should be on the look-out for discolored water and should avoid doing laundry until water clears.