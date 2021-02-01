Health Department Reports 61 New COVID Cases, No Deaths Reported for Thursday, Jan. 28

MAYVILLE – The Chautauqua County Health Department says there were no new COVID-19 related deaths for Thursday, and the number of known active cases in the county was basically unchanged from the previous day.

According to the county health department’s COVID-19 dashboard – last updated Friday afternoon – there were 61 new COVID 19 cases for Thursday and the total number of Active cases was at 409 – one less than what was reported on Wednesday.

There were also 35 hospitalizations on Thursday, three fewer than what was reported the day earlier. And there remains 103 total deaths since the pandemic first began.

Meanwhile, according to the Jamestown Post-Journal, 40 nursing facility residents in Chautauqua County have passed away as a result of the coronavirus — six from of Absolute Care of Westfield; 21 at Chautauqua Nursing and Rehab in Dunkirk; nine at Heritage Green in Greenhurst; and four at Heritage Village in Gerry.