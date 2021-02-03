Health Department Reports Four COVID-19 Related Deaths, 42 New Cases for Monday

MAYVILLE – The Chautauqua County Health Department says there were four new COVID-19-related deaths in the county for Monday. As a result, the overall number of COVID-19 related deaths is now at 111.

According to the county health department’s COVID-19 dashboard that was updated Tuesday, there were also 42 new COVID 19 cases for Monday, and the total number of known active cases was at 364 – 37 fewer than Sunday.

There were also 39 hospitalizations for Monday, four more than what was reported for Sunday. Also, the 7-day test positivity rate was at 5.9%, two-tenths of a percent lower than Sunday.

Since the start of the pandemic there have been over 6780 total cases with 6310 now listed as recovered.