Health Department Reports One New Death, 64 New COVID Cases for Wednesday, Jan. 20

MAYVILLE – The Chautauqua County Health department is reporting one new death due to COVID-19 and 64 new cases as of Wednesday.

That’s according to the latest information on the county’s COVID-19 dashboard. The dashboard also reports there were 520 known active cases for Wednesday, an increase of 31 over Tuesday. In addition, there were 43 hospitalizations, an increase of one from the day earlier. And the 7-day test positivity rate for Wednesday was at 9.3%, a 0.6% drop from Tuesday.

Since the start of the pandemic last March, there have been 5938 total cases, with 5366 now listed as recovered. There have also been a total of 52 deaths.

Of those deaths, four have included people in their 40s, three involve people in their 50s; five include people in their 60s; 14 involve people in their 70s; 21 are people in their 80s; and five involve people over the age of 90.

