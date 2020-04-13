Health Officials Announce One New Confirmed COVID-19 Case in Chautauqua County

MAYVILLE – Chautauqua County Health officials say there are now a total of 24 confirmed cases in Chautauqua County after one new confirmed case was reported over the weekend.

On Sunday the County Department of Health and Human Services said the new case involves a man in his 60s.

Health officials also say eight of the 24 confirmed county cases remains active, while 13 others are now considered “recovered.” There’s also been three COVID-19 related deaths in the county.

A total of 125 county residents remain under quarantine/isolation orders by the Public Health Director and being monitored. Not all of those being monitored are confirmed to have COVID-19 but have either shown symptoms, are awaiting results, or have risk factors.

There’s also been 399 negative test results to date.

In Cattaraugus County, seven new cases of COVID-19 were reported Sunday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases there to 26.

According to a report by the Governor on Sunday, there are now 188,694 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New York State with the vast majority coming from New York City and its surrounding areas. Of those confirmed cases, 9,385 people have died and another 23,887 are listed as recovered.