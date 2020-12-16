Health Officials Report 24th COVID-Related Death, 36 Hospitalizatins, 43 New Cases for Tuesday, Dec. 16

MAYVILLE – The Chautauqua County Health Department is reporting another COVID-19-related death in the county. In addition, the county has seen its highest level of COVID-positive hospitalizations to date with 36 total. There were also 43 New Cases of COVID-19 reported across the county for Tuesday, Dec. 16.

According to the Chautauqua County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard, which was updated Wednesday afternoon, the fatality involved an individual in their 80s. No other information was provided.

The death marks the 24th COVID-related death in the county since the start of the pandemic in March.

The total number of known Active Cases as of Tuesday was 385. That’s 48 fewer active cases that what was reported for Monday. There were also 36 people hospitalized in the county who’ve tested positive for COVID-19, that’s an increase of 11 over what was reported just a day earlier. And the 7-day average positive test rate for the entire county was 9.0% – up eight-tenths percent from Monday.

Of the 43 new cases for Tuesday, 10 were out of Jamestown, which now has 95 known active cases.

As of Tuesday, there’s been a total of 2,578 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic, with 2169 of them now listed as recovered. There’s also now been 24 deaths, according to the health department.