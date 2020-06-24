Herbicide Treatment of Areas of Chautauqua Lake Postponed Until Monday, June 29

LAKEWOOD – Area of Chautauqua Lake scheduled to be treated with herbicide on Wednesday, June 24 will now have to wait until Monday at the earliest for the treatment.

The Chautauqua Lake and Watershed Management Alliance announced Wednesday morning that due to weather conditions, the herbicide treatment of ProcellaCOR EC has been rescheduled with a new anticipated treatment date of Monday June 29, 2020.

Last week it was announced that the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) had issued permits for the treatment of up to approximately 86.4 acres of Chautauqua Lake in the Town of Busti (including the Village of Lakewood) and the Town of Ellery – including the Village of Bemus Point.

Some temporary restrictions are in place for the treatment areas, including no swimming, domestic water use, fishing, irrigation, and livestock watering.

Safety guidelines for residents in the area, along with the general public, are available at the town of Ellery Website.