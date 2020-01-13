High Winds Lead to Scattered Power Outages Across County

JAMESTOWN – It was a busy weekend for utility crews in Jamestown and Chautauqua County as they responded to damage and outages caused by a strong wind storm that swept through the region early Sunday morning.

Late Friday the national weather service had issued a high wind warning for much of Western New York, with wind speeds reaching 35-45 mph and some gusts as high as 65 mph.

In Jamestown, crews from the Board of Public Utilities responded to various electric outages in the service area. According to BPU Spokesperson Becky Robbins, Celoron was one of the hardest hit areas with much of the village without power – starting around 5:30 a.m. Sunday. Wind had brought down a 20-30 foot pine tree on Jones and Gifford near the marinas, causing the outage. Power was restored by about 8:30 a.m.

Robbins added that City outages were isolated events caused by high winds pulling down power lines or causing tree limbs to fall on the lines. Downed wires also are reported in the Fluvanna area and West Ellicott. All electric outages were restored by 6 p.m. Sunday night and anyone still without power should call the BPU’s 24-hour trouble line at 661-1640.

Several other communities in Chautauqua County were also impacted by the wind.