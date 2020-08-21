Infinity Phoenix Fest, Virtual Arts Festival, Now Underway

JAMESTOWN – Infinity Visual and Performing Arts is launching the inaugural “Phoenix Fest” on Friday – a virtual music and arts event to showcase local musicians, local artists, Infinity Students, and more.

Organizer say the grassroots fundraising initiative comes on the heels of the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused the cancellation of all of Infinity’s 2020 fundraising events, including their Annual Campaign, Art Market and Auction, Spring Student Showcase, and Local Music Showcase.

Infinity Phoenix Fest will take place online between August 21 and August 30, 2020 with the goal to involve as many community members as possible to help spread the word, spark excitement for Infinity’s mission, and ignite the power of grassroots, local giving. Visit Infinity’s website and social media pages for an event schedule and additional opportunities to help spread the word! Up to date information can be found online at www.infinityperformingarts.org and www.facebook.com/infinityvisualandperformingarts

Infinity Phoenix Fest will take place completely virtually, and all events will be visible by the public through Infinity’s Facebook page, as well as a variety of participating local musician and artist pages.

Local musicians and artists will host live performances, demonstrations, and creation of art. Infinity will showcase a series of pre-recorded videos, and live student performances, and all events will utilize shared donate buttons to raise funds to support Infinity and their youth arts education programming. Infinity is also encouraging supportive community members to create peer-to-peer fundraisers through their online giving platform, share posts and events to help spread the word, or even sponsor lesson rooms at the Infinity Center. Phoenix Fest will also feature an online auction and basket raffles featuring local goods.

“Each year, our team at Infinity conducts more than a dozen fundraising efforts and events to raise $60-70,000 towards Infinity’s annual operational costs. The COVID-19 pandemic caused the cancellation of nearly all Infinity fundraising initiatives this year,” explained Infinity Executive Director Shane Hawkins. “Phoenix Fest is a collection of our favorite parts of many of our cancelled fundraisers. It is a community event, it incorporates our musician and artist community, and it provides a virtual performance venue and show for everyone in our community. We miss our students, we miss our performances and audiences, and we hope this event will celebrate community, set the stage for Infinity’s comeback after COVID, and bring everyone who tunes in a week of engaging Phoenix Fest entertainment.”

All funds raised will support programming at the Infinity Center, which has continued to serve students with virtual private lessons, small virtual group classes, and even online student performances during the shutdown. Infinity continues to offer enrollment for virtual learning opportunities as well as temporary and long-term scholarship options for families in need. Infinity’s new program year begins on September 1, 2020!

About Infinity

Infinity is a music and arts education and performing arts center that offers private lessons, group classes, and an array of arts experiences and performance opportunities in music, art, dance, and theater. Infinity offers something for all ages and experience levels.

Join us, and Explore, Experience, and Excel in the arts!

New student orientations take place once a month at 301 East Second Street Lynn Building, Suite 101, Jamestown, NY 14701.

For more information, call 716-664-0991 or visit www.infinityperformingarts.org.