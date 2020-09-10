Jamestown Awarded an Additional $305,000 in CDBG Funding to Address COVID-19

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand announced Wednesday that communities across New York State will receive $73,034,187 in additional federal funding through the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program for communities to prevent, prepare for, and respond to COVID-19.

Locally, Jamestown will get just over $302,000 while Dunkirk will recieve an estimated $111,000.

Earlier this year, Jamestown Also received over $705,000 in additional CDBG money to assist the community with dealing with COVID-19. That funding was provided to offer both rental assistance to qualifying applicants, as well as small business funding to help various businesses in the community.

City Development Director Crystal Surdyk announced in August that all of the funding from that first round of COVID-19 CDBG money had been allocated. She also told WRFA on Wednesday the city will likely use the latest round of funding for the COVID-19 programs developed earlier this year, but will have to wait on further clarification from the regional HUD office on the specific process to follow.