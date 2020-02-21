Jamestown BPU, City Sign Renewed Water Agreement with North Harmony, Busti

– SUBMITTED RELEASE –

JAMESTOWN – Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist, North Harmony Deputy Supervisor Louise Ortman, Busti Supervisor Jesse Robbins and Jamestown Board of Public Utilities (BPU) General Manager David Leathers recently met to discuss and sign a contract renewing and outlining a new water agreement between the City, the BPU and the Towns.

The ten-year agreement extends through the year 2030 and replaces a 2005 contract that had expired in 2019. The new pact does not include an automatic renewal clause but stipulates that negotiations for a 2030 agreement must begin in the ninth year of the contract.

As part of the agreement, the BPU agrees to perform the normal operation, maintenance and repair of the existing water distribution mains located within the Town of North Harmony. The cost of any improvements or extensions of the water system in the Town, including replacement of damaged or deteriorated lines, shall be the responsibility of the Town of North Harmony.

In the agreement, the Town of North Harmony pledges to pay transportation charges to the Town of Busti and the Village of Lakewood whose lines transport water to the Town of North Harmony.

The contract includes agreements of revenue sharing, should new industrial or commercial development occur in the Town of North Harmony, requiring water to be provided by the City’s BPU.

“This new contract represents outstanding collaboration among the City, the BPU and the Towns of North Harmony and Busti,” stated Sundquist. “We are pleased that such intermunicipal cooperation resulted in an agreement that was acceptable to all parties.”

“On behalf of the Town of North Harmony,” said Ortman, “we are pleased to complete discussions with a renewed water contract that is good for North Harmony, Busti, Jamestown and the Board of Public Utilities.”

“This agreement shows that the Towns, the City and the BPU can work together for the good of the people,” said Robbins.

BPU General Manager David Leathers complimented all officials involved in the water contract discussions.

“It’s great when municipal officials can come together cooperatively on behalf of their residents to reach a contract that helps each entity; we very much value and enjoy our positive working relationship with the leaders and representatives of both the Town of North Harmony and Town of Busti,” remarked Leathers.