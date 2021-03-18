Jamestown Democrats Announce City Council and County Legislature Candidates

JAMESTOWN – Jamestown city Democrats have announced their slate of candidates for the 2021 local elections. In addition, two incumbent Democrats – Tamu Graham-Reinhardt from the Jamestown City Council and Chuck Nazzaro from the Chautauqua County Legislature – won’t be seeking reelection.

JAMESTOWN CITY COUNCIL CANDIDATES

During a Zoom meeting Wednesday, the Jamestown Democratic Committee announced that Jamestown city council incumbents Marie Carrubba (W2), Vickye James (W3), and Tom Nelson (W6) will each be seeking two more years in office. However, Graham-Reinhardt (At Large) won’t be running for reelction.

Democrats are currently the minority party on the nine-member city council, but can pick up the majority with a win by all three incumbents also victories from two of the four newcomers. They include At Large candidates Christina Cardinale, Ellen DiTonto, and Alyssa Porter. Joining the three is Ward 5 candidate Doug Lawson.

Republicans haven’t announced their candidates for 2021 yet. Those currently on the council include City Council President Tony Dolce (W2), Brent Sheldon (W1), Grant Olson (W5), Kim Ecklund (At Large), and Jeff Russell (At Large).

They mayor’s office, held by Democrat Eddie Sundquist, is in the middle of its four-year term and is not up for election this year.

COUNTY LEGISLATURE TO LOSE MINORITY LEADER

Chautauqua County Democratic Party Chairman Norm Green announced the slate of Democrats running for Chautauqua County Legislature. But prior to naming the candidates, he first announced that long-time legislator Chuck Nazzaro (D9) would not be seeking reelection. Nazzaro is a long-time member of the legislature, is the current minority leader, and the ranking member of the legislature Audit and Control Committee.

Instead, running for District 9 (South Dide) will be Billy Torres. For the other Democratic candidates, current legislators Bob Whitney (D11-West Side) and Paul Whitford (D13-East Side) are both seeking reelection. And Heather Fagan (D12-North Side) will be making her first run for public office.

For Republicans, Elisabeth Rankin (D12) is the only current city resident who sits on the Chautauqua County Legislature. A portion of District 10 is also in Jamestown, but it is held by Lakewood area resident Ken Lawton, a Republican.

Republicans haven’t yet announced their full slate of candidates for 2021.