Jamestown Man Charged with Grand Larceny for Allegedly Stealing Cash, Jewelry from Westfield Residence

WESTFIELD – A Jamestown man is facing 3rd degree grand larceny charges out of the Town of Westfield for allegedly stealing a large amount of cash and valuable jewelry from a family member.

Chautauqua County Sheriff’s deputies say 29-year-old Ryan Leid was charged after an investigation found he stole approximately $39,000 cash, three men’s gold rings and a necklace from a relatives safe in the Town of Westfield.

Leid was arrested on Monday and was issued an appearance ticket to appear in Town of Westfield Court at a later date.