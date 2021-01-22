Jamestown Native Sirianni Named Head Coach of Philadelphia Eagles

PHILADELPHIA – For the first time in county history, a Chautauqua County native is the head coach of an NFL Football team.

The Philadelphia Eagles announced this afternoon that Jamestown native and Southwestern Central School graduate Nick Sirianni has been hired as the team’s new head coach.

Sirianni – who graduated from Southwestern in 1999 and who went to school at Mount Union – previously served as offensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts under head coach and former Buffalo Bill QB Frank Reich.

He first started working in the NFL in 2009 with the Kansas city Chiefs. He joined the San Diego Chargers as assistant coach in 2013. He joined the Colts in 2018.