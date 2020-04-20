Jamestown Parks and Rec Programming Remains Paused

JAMESTOWN – The Jamestown Parks, Recreation & Conservation Department is announcing due to the continued state of emergency and New York State’s directive of “New York on PAUSE” being extended to May 15 due to the spread of COVID-19, all parks programming remain on hold.

“All typical spring activity is currently on hold until we know when we’re able to resume park functions and gathering of larger groups of people,” explains Julia Ciesla-Hanley, City Recreation Coordinator. “It is our intention, if given approval for these types of activities by the state, that we will still try to offer recreation opportunities to the public this summer.”

Programs that remain affected by “New York on PAUSE” are as follows:

City Rec Youth Baseball sign-ups and season are postponed indefinitely.

Adult Softball League sign-ups and season are postponed indefinitely.

Pavilion rentals are suspended until Monday, May 18. No other facility rentals, including tournaments, will be allowed until after May 18.

“We encourage the public to continue following New York State, the Center for Disease Control (CDC), and the Chautauqua County Department of Health’s guidelines for physical distancing during this time period,” the department said in a recent media release.

If you have any questions regarding park use or parks programming, contact Recreation Coordinator Julia Ciesla-Hanley at (716) 483-7523 or by email at parks@cityofjamestownny.com. Information also can be found on the city’s website at www.jamestownny.net.