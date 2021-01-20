Jamestown Police Department Adds Domestic Violence Comfort Dog to Police Force

JAMESTOWN – The Jamestown Police Department has announced the newest member of the police force – Hope, an 8 week-old yellow lab, who will serve as the department’s first comfort dog.

The Police Department was inspired by other departments around the country that have started similar programs. Dogs can help victims of domestic violence and other traumatic events in the therapeutic process. The Jamestown Police Department is exploring a variety of training options for Hope.

Officer Emma Ward, JPD’s Domestic Violence Officer, said, “I am so excited to get Hope started. I know she will be a huge asset in our work here. The connection between dogs and people is so great that in really difficult moments, Hope will be able to bring a sense of comfort to those who’ve experienced trauma.”

Chief of Police and Director of Public Safety Tim Jackson said of Hope, “Seeing how other departments successfully utilized therapy dogs led to us to trying to start a similar program here. The connection between dogs and people are so great and we are excited to have Hope available to the community with Officer Ward in a role that not only includes some of the most difficult calls we respond to but to community events at large.”

Mayor Eddie Sundquist stated: “I am thrilled to have Hope join the City and know she will do a great job in her role comforting those who have been through so much. We are excited to introduce her to the community through social media, and events once we get out of the pandemic.”