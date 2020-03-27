Jamestown Police Make Several Arrests Following Investigation into Thursday Shooting

JAMESTOWN – Jamestown Police arrested six people on various charges, including illegal gun possession and drug possession, following an investigation into a shooting incident that took place late Thursday morning on the city’s north side.

Police say during the course of the investigation of the shooting incident at 707 Jefferson St., a search warrant was

obtained for the residents and detectives discovered what they describe as four unlawfully possessed handguns inside the home along with over 200 rounds of ammunition They also found approximately 12 pounds of marijuana, 1.2 ounces of cocaine and around $4,000 cash.

As a result of the investigation, 29 year-old Anthony Burris of Jamestown was placed arrested and sent to the city jail on four counts of criminal possession of a weapon, two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance – 3rd degree, and criminal possession of marihuana – 1st degree.

As the investigation continued, police were led to a residence at 438 Buffalo St. At around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, two subjects who fit the description of individuals from the shooting exited the residence and when police approached them for questioning, the two males allegedly fled on foot but were eventually captured and brought into custody. Police allege the two also discarded items while running from the scene, including two handguns, marjuana, and crack cocaine.

The two were identified as 21 year-old Torrie T. Jones and 26 year-old Mikial C. Moore, both of Buffalo. They were arrested on multiple charges and taken into custody.

Police then obtained a search warrant for the residence at 438 Buffalo Street and inside they located approximately 7 grams of crack cocaine as well as 4.7 grams of fentanyl.

Inside the residence was 18 year-old Andre D. Jones of Buffalo and 47 year-old Eddie Melendez and 39 year-old Melissa C. Kestler, both of Jamestown. All three were taken into custody on related charges.

Police say the investigation into the shooting is continuing and further charges are possible.

Assisting in the investigation were the New York State Police, the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force, and the Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jamestown Police Department at 716-483-7536 or on the TIPS Line at 716-483-8477.