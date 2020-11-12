Jamestown Public Schools Announces Two New COVID-19 Cases for Wednesday

JAMESTOWN – Jamestown School District is reporting two more cases involving COVID-19 within the district.

Jamestown School officials say the district was notified Wednesday night of two individuals that have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. One is a student at Fletcher Elementary School who last attended school on Tuesday, Nov. 10. The other is a Jamestown High School teacher who was last in school on Thursday, Nov. 5. The teacher instructs all classes by distance learning only. The district cannot release the name or any other personally identifiable information regarding anyone in the district who tests positive for COVID-19.

The district is following all guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Chautauqua County Health Department. It is also working closely with the Health Department to complete contact tracing so that any close contacts are notified and so that appropriate steps will be taken.

The two cases reported on Wednesday come after an initial case at Fletcher was reported Tuesday, as well as a case involving a student at Bush School – although that case involved a student who had not been on school property for two weeks.

The district also reminds parents and guardians that a confirmed case DOES NOT mean that you or your child has been exposed to the individual who has tested positive. Any individuals who may have been in close contact will be contacted directly by health department contact tracers with information and next steps.

“We continue to stress the importance of social distancing, face masks, and frequent hand washing both at school and at home,” said JPS Superintendent Dr. Kevin Whitaker. “If you or your family members experience any COVID-19 symptoms, please stay home and contact your health provider for a diagnosis. We must continue to work together to keep our community safe and well.”

If your child has any symptoms of COVID-19 (cough, difficulty breathing, loss of taste or smell, significant diarrhea, sore throat or a fever greater than 100 F or 37.8 C) please contact your health care provider and notify your child’s school health office.

The District will comply with applicable privacy laws and rules including all HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability & Accounting Act) and FERPA (Family Educational Rights & Privacy Act) rules and guidelines regarding information given to the Chautauqua County Department of Health or other necessary parties.

If anyone has questions, please contact your building nurse or email JPS Coordinator of Health Services, Jill Muntz at jill.a.muntz@jpsny.org or call her at (716) 483-4376.