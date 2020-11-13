Jamestown Public Schools Reports Fifth COVID-19 Case for This Week

JAMESTOWN – Yet another case of COVID-19 is being reported at Jamestown Public Schools, marking the fifth such case this week.

The school district said it was notified Thursday by the Chautauqua County Health Department that a district staff member has tested positive for COVID-19. The employee was last present on Thursday, Oct. 29. No other details into that case were reported, including which building the employee was working at.

Earlier this week, the district reported two cases out of Fletcher Elementary School involving students, one case out of Bush Elementary School involving a student, and once case out of Jamestown High School involving a teacher.

Officials say contact tracing is being undertaken for any cases where others may have been in close contact with those who tested positive, but also say that in some instances, contact tracing isn’t necessary because the individuals were not on school property during the window of time where they could have infected someone else.

The district would like parents to know that a confirmed case DOES NOT mean that you or your child has been exposed to the individual who has tested positive. Any individuals who may have been in close contact, as defined by the County Health Department, with a confirmed case will be contacted directly by the New York Department of Health contact tracers with pertinent information and next steps.

If anyone in your family has any symptoms of COVID-19 (cough, difficulty breathing, loss of taste or smell, significant diarrhea, sore throat or a fever greater than 100 F or 37.8 C) please contact your health care provider and notify your school or employer.

The District will comply with applicable privacy laws and rules including all HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability & Accounting Act) and FERPA (Family Educational Rights & Privacy Act) rules and guidelines regarding information given to the Chautauqua County Department of Health or other necessary parties.

If anyone has questions, please contact your building nurse or email JPS Coordinator of Health Services, Jill Muntz at jill.a.muntz@jpsny.org or call her at 716-483-4376.