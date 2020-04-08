Jamestown Public Schools Updates Community on COVID-19 Impact

JAMESTOWN – Jamestown Public Schools is continuing to offer updates during the COVID-19 State of Emergency to offer support for students and families while schools are closed.

School officials say the New York State Education Department officially announced on Tuesday that the June 2020 Regents exams are canceled. For additional details on how the cancellation will impact students, you can go online to the school website at JPSNY.org/LatestNews.

The district also said that another Facebook Live Q & A session with Superintendent Bret Apthorpe will take place on Thursday, April 9 at 10 a.m. The public can join conversation at Facebook.com/JamestownPublicSchools.

School officials also said that although school buildings will remain closed throughout the period originally scheduled for Spring Break, the district will continue to support learning at home during this time. Teachers should provide lessons, activities, and resources that students may complete at home during the week of April 13-17.

The district will also continue to provide school meals, child care, and additional support as needed for students and families.

Frequently Asked Questions

School officials continue to receive questions from the community through email, social media, and Facebook Live. Residents can visit JPSNY.org/FAQ for the commonly asked questions to date, along with the school district’s responses.