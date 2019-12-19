Jamestown School Board Accepts JHS Principal Resignation

JAMESTOWN – The Jamestown School Board has accepted the resignation of Jamestown High School Principal Rosemary Bradley.

The board voted to accept the resignation during a special meeting Thursday morning, following a brief executive session.

“We thank Dr. Bradley for her service at Jamestown High School and wish her well in her professional journey,” Superintendent Bret Apthorpe said. “Mr. Williams’ leadership experience in our district and at JHS will help guide the school forward during this transition time until a new principal can be appointed.”

The resignation comes just five-and-half-months after Bradley began serving as principal of the high school. Her tenure there was highlighted by a vote of no confidence by the Jamestown Teachers Association in November, which came after an incident on Nov. 6 that involved students fighting and the school going into lockdown. At the most recent school board meeting on Dec. 3, over 100 people were in attendance with over two dozen voicing their concerns about student behavior at the school and also criticizing Bradley.

According to a media release sent out by the district later in the morning, the resignation is effective January 31, 2020. Current JHS Assistant Principal, Dana Williams, was appointed interim principal through June 30, 2020. Former JHS intern and Persell Middle School Special Education teacher, Allyson Smith, was also appointed as JHS Dean of Students.

Williams has worked for Jamestown Public Schools for 11 years as an assistant principal at Jamestown High School and Jefferson Middle School. He received his bachelor’s degree at SUNY Brockport and his master’s degree at St. Bonaventure University. He has a NYS School Administration/Supervision (SAS) Certification.

Miss Smith has been with the district since 2013 as a special education teacher at Persell Middle School. She received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Nazareth College. Miss Smith completed an internship this fall at Jamestown High School and is currently working on her administrative certificate at St. Bonaventure University.

The School Board and Apthorpe will announce plans for a new principal search in the very near future.