Jamestown Schools’ Food Services Thanks Local Community for Donations

JAMESTOWN – Jamestown Public Schools‘ Food Service Department has been hard as work distributing over 88,000 meals since school buildings closed in March.

School officials announced on Monday that the local community has noticed their hard work and has donated items to the Food Service staff.

“All of the Food Service workers must wear masks and the community has really stepped up to help,” the district said in its media release. “Moonlight Electric, Lincoln School Nurse Sandra Leone and ‘The Sewing Ladies‘ from the JHS Musical all donated masks for the workers. Dan Anderson, from JPS Information Services, also donated 3D-printed mask adjusters he created.”

In addition to the mask donations, others in the district – including the Bairs Pizza and a Jamestown Police Officer – donated coffee, donuts, and pizza to the workers. Persell Middle School students also wrote thank you letters and Wegmans generously provided bouquets of flowers to all JPS Food Service Workers.

“Each day our staff arrives to prepare meals for upwards of 1,500 hungry students throughout the district,” said Jeffrey Smith, JPS Director of Food Services. “On several occasions, we have received donations of food, safety equipment and even bouquets of flowers for our staff. I can’t begin to tell how much the staff appreciates these donations; many of them were brought to tears by the kindness shown to them. On behalf of everyone at the Jamestown Public School Food Service Department, I want to say thank you to these community members, who have made all of our days a little brighter with your kindness, support and love.”

“While our school buildings are closed due to the coronavirus, JPS is able to provide ‘grab-and-go’ meals for all Jamestown students. Lunch will be provided, along with breakfast for the following day,” the district said.

Meals are available Monday through Friday. Meals for Saturday and Sunday will also be provided on Friday. Meals may be picked up from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m at the following locations: Washington, Jefferson and Persell schools and Jamestown High School.

JPS recommends students visit the pick-up location closest to your home. Meals can be picked up near the drop off zone at each middle school and at the pool doors location at JHS.

If you have any questions on school meals, please contact your school principal.