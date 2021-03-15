[LISTEN] Arts on Fire – Dennis Drew Reflects on His Time at WRFA – March 12, 2021

WRFA General Manager Dennis Drew has been the leader of WRFA since it first took the airwaves on Sept. 13, 2004. Throughout the years, he’s worked tirelessly to make WRFA a reliable source for Arts, Education, Entertainment and local Public Affairs. The station would be no where near what it is today with Dennis’s leadership. Earlier this month, he announced he’d be retiring from WRFA on March 17.

WRFA’s Jason Sample recently talked with Dennis about the history of the radio station, his role in shaping it, and also what his future plans hold. We also played some songs that Dennis has performed over the years while being a musical guest on some of WRFA’s live music programs.

Please join the rest of WRFA at Reg Lenna Center For The Arts in saying “Thank You Dennis and Congratulations!”