[LISTEN] Arts on Fire – Local Author Deborah Madar Discusses Her New Book “Dark Riddle”

WRFA’s Jason Sample talks with local resident and author Deborah Madar about her latest book “Dark Riddle” – a mystery that focuses on a mother’s search for understanding as to why and how her son participated in a school shooting incident that culminated with him taking his own life.

Hard copies of the book are available at Off the Beaten Path bookstore in Lakewood. Digital versions of the book are also available at Amazon – www.Amazon.com/gp/product/B0876FP5ZG/.