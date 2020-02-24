[LISTEN] Arts on Fire – Mary, CJ and Sabrina from The Vagina Monologues

WRFA’s Jason Sample talks with Mary, CJ and Sabrina from V-Day 2020 CHQ about the upcoming SOLD OUT performance of The Vagina Monologues at the Reg Lenna in Jamestown on Feb. 28 and Feb. 29.

V-Day 2020 CHQ has been granted the rights for a V-Day benefit production of Eve Ensler’s award-winning play, “The Vagina Monologues” to raise money and awareness for local organizations that work to stop violence against women and girls. This production will be presented at The Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in the newly remodeled 3rd Floor Multi Media Studio.

100% of the proceeds from the show will go directly to The Salvation Army Anew Center in Jamestown, NY.

The Salvation Army Anew Centers mission is to empower those impacted by Domestic and Sexual violence. They promote the health and well being of the people in Chautauqua County by ensuring the availability of quality, comprehensive crisis intervention services to all victims of domestic violence, rape, and sexual assault.