WRFA’s Jason Sample interviews New York City-based musician, actor and artist Phoebe Legere, whose entertainment and arts careers now spans five different decades, going back to the 1980s. Legere will be appearing with her band The Crawdiddies on the Jan. 27, 2020 installment of Rolling Hills Radio with Ken Hardley along with Tough Old Bird- taking place at Shawbucks in downtown Jamestown, NY. Ticket info available at www.RollingHillsRadio.org.