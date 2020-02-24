Nationally touring comedian Rojo Perez will be in Jamestown on Friday, Feb. 28 for two shows at the Tropicana Room as part of the National Comedy Center’s monthly showcase of comedy. WRFA’s Jason Sample talks with Rojo to preview his upcoming appearance. For ticket information visit www.ComedyCenter.org.
You are here: Home / News / Audio / [LISTEN] Arts on Fire – Rojo Perez Talks Comedy and Upcoming Show in Jamestown
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Leave a Reply