[LISTEN] Arts on Fire – Rycheigh Allan Discusses Upcoming “Gracious” One Man Poetry Show

WRFA’s Jason Sample talks with local performer/poet Rycheigh Allan about his upcoming one-man-show “Gracious” at Studio Metro (Spire Theater, E. Third St., Jamestown). He also gives details about his upcoming curated art show he hopes to have on display by Valentine’s Day.

Both an actor and performance poet, Allan attempts to marry both acting and poetry into one show on Wednesday, Jan. 29. Come in from the cold and warm your hearts with a bit of emotional release. Still reeling off a tragic loss in his life, he is leaving it all on the stage here and now, once and for all with all new original poems performed THIS NIGHT ONLY, NEVER TO BE RELEASED OR REPRODUCED AGAIN!

Before the show, an open mic section will take placeat 6:30 p.m. Eight spots are open for 9 minute sets each. Poets may sign up ahead of time to lock in their spot or at the time of the event if spots remain available. First come, first serve basis. The theme will center on loss, grief, love, heartbreak, relationships, etc.

The one-man show will begin at 8 p.m. after a 15 minute intermission at the conclusion of the open mic. Concessions will be made available before the open mic, during intermission, and after the show.

Admission is FREE but please consider purchasing concessions, merch or even making plain donations to the InSpire Development Center where Studio Metro resides.