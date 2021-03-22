[LISTEN] Arts on Fire – Songs Of Sixpence: March 19, 2021

WRFA’s Jason Sample invites Sixpence into the studio to talk about their music and also perform some songs. Featuring Will Russell on guitar and Ellen Paquette on harp.
More Posts for Show: Arts on Fire
A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.
WRFA’s Jason Sample invites Sixpence into the studio to talk about their music and also perform some songs. Featuring Will Russell on guitar and Ellen Paquette on harp.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Leave a Reply