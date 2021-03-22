WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

[LISTEN] Arts on Fire – Songs Of Sixpence: March 19, 2021

WRFA’s Jason Sample invites Sixpence into the studio to talk about their music and also perform some songs. Featuring Will Russell on guitar and Ellen Paquette on harp.

Sixpence – Will Russell (left) and Ellen Paquette


