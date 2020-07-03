[LISTEN] Community Matters – Alize Scott and Taylor Scott from the Jamestown Justice Coalition

WRFA’s Jason Sample talks with Alize Scott and Taylor Scott about the recently created Jamestown Justice Coalition – including its mission and what are the key issues it’s focusing on.
← All Posts for Show Community Matters
A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.
WRFA’s Jason Sample talks with Alize Scott and Taylor Scott about the recently created Jamestown Justice Coalition – including its mission and what are the key issues it’s focusing on.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Leave a Reply