[LISTEN] Community Matters – Assemblyman Andy Goodell Discusses COVID-19, NY State Budget

WRFA’s Jason Sample talks with Assemblyman Andy Goodell (R – Ellicott, 150th District) to get his thoughts on the state’s response to COVID-19 and also the passage of the 2020-21 state budget.

Andy Goodell


