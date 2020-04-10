[LISTEN] Community Matters – Assemblyman Andy Goodell Discusses COVID-19, NY State Budget

WRFA’s Jason Sample talks with Assemblyman Andy Goodell (R – Ellicott, 150th District) to get his thoughts on the state’s response to COVID-19 and also the passage of the 2020-21 state budget.
← All Posts for Show Community Matters
A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.
WRFA’s Jason Sample talks with Assemblyman Andy Goodell (R – Ellicott, 150th District) to get his thoughts on the state’s response to COVID-19 and also the passage of the 2020-21 state budget.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Leave a Reply