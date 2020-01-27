[LISTEN] Community Matters – Chautauqua County Executive Paul “PJ” Wendel: January 2020

WRFA’s Jason Sample invites newly appointed Chautauqua County Executive Paul “PJ” Wendel into the studio to introduce him to WRFA listeners and talk about various issues the county is facing at the start of 2020. Some of those issues include Chautauqua Lake, Public Safety, and the County Budget.

Wendel was appointed as Chautauqua County Executive by the County Legislature at the start of January following the departure of former County Executive George Borrello, who won a special election for the 57th New York State senate District. Prior to serving as County Executive, Wendel served for several years on the Chautauqua County Legislature, including the past two years as Legislature Chairman. He also was on the Lakewood Village Board prior to being elected to the legislature.