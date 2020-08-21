WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

[LISTEN] Community Matters – Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel: Aug 20, 2020

WRFA’s Jason Sample talks with Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel to get an update on COVID-19 in the county, as well as discuss several news items on the economic development front.

PJ Wendel


