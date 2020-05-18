WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

[LISTEN] Community Matters – Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel: May 14, 2020

Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel offers an update on the COVID-19 situation in the county and also gives his thoughts about the delay in the Western New York region reopening.


