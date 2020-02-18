WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.

You are here: Home / News / Audio / [LISTEN] Community Matters – Chautauqua Watershed Conservancy Turns 30

[LISTEN] Community Matters – Chautauqua Watershed Conservancy Turns 30

By Leave a Comment

WRFA’s Jason Sample talk with John Jablonski, executive director of the Chautauqua Watershed Conservancy (CWC), and Becky Nystrom, CWC board president, to learn more details about the CWC and some of its recent education and preservation initiatives focusing on the local watersheds within Chautauqua County.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.