[LISTEN] Community Matters – County Executive PJ Wendel: Oct. 3, 2020

WRFA’s Jason Sample talks with Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel to get an update on the COVID-19 situation in the county, now that the holiday season is now underway.

PJ Wendel


