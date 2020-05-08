[LISTEN] Community Matters – Democratic Candidate for Congress Tracy Mitrano: May 7, 2020

WRFA’s Jason Sample talks with the Democratic, Working Families and SAM Parties Candidate for Congress Tracy Mitrano. Just like two years ago, Mitrano is challenging incumbent Republican Tom Reed in the race for New York’s 23rd Congressional District. But unlike two years ago, she will not have to face off against other candidates for the Democratic Party’s nomination.
← All Posts for Show Community Matters
Comments
Betsy Heimbuch says
I think you are a wise woman which we need in Congress. We have emergency room doctors saying the area can be opened; people can go to work. The CDC even states kids can go to camp this year. Yet our incompetent governor is still trying to keep people home & Tom Reed hasn’t raised his voice loud enough to get the area re-opened because he is afraid? of Trump. We need thoughtful people in Congress who listen to the medical professionals – not those who make up stuff as they go along.