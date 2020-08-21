WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

[LISTEN] Community Matters – Dr. Bert and Mary Rappole Discuss the Our House Campaign for Hospice

WRFA’s Jason Sample talks with Dr. Bert Rappole and his wife Mary Rappole about the Our House Campaign, an effort by Chautauqua Hospice and Palliative Care to create a hospice house to serve resident across the county.

Hospice has set out to raise $2.1 million. Called the “Our House” campaign, this will allow us to buy, renovate and construct the residence, as well as establish endowment and reserve funds to guard the residence and agency from adverse conditions.

