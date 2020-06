The 2020 Jamestown Pubic Market will have its opening day on Saturday, June 13, 2020 on Cherry St. in Downtown Jamestown. To learn more about what’s happening at this year’s market, WRFA recently talked with Jamestown Public Market manager Linnea Carlson, along with Sarah Gilbert from the Chautauqua Center, which is collaborating with the 2020 Jamestown Mobile Market.