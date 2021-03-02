[LISTEN] Community Matters – Maria Perez-Cruz from Catholic Charities WNY

The Catholic Charities Appeal 2021 is now underway. The appeal is the charitable organization’s annual campaign that helps to raise funding for 57 programs and services throughout WNY. This year’s goal is to raise $10 million by June 30.

To learn more about the appeal, WRFA’s Jason Sample speaks with Maria Perez-Cruz, Chautauqua County District Director, Catholic Charities.

In 2020, programs and services provided by Catholic Charities supported more than 149,000 individuals, children, and families. These included basic emergency assistance such as food pantries, educational and vocational advancement services, family safety and stabilization services, immigration and refugee assistance, mental health and substance use treatment, and youth and family support services.