WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.

You are here: Home / News / Audio / [LISTEN] Community Matters – National Comedy Center’s Journey Gunderson: Dec. 17, 2020

[LISTEN] Community Matters – National Comedy Center’s Journey Gunderson: Dec. 17, 2020

By Leave a Comment

WRFA’s Jason Sample talks with Journey Gunderson, executive director of the National Comedy Center in Jamestown, to discuss various accomplishments and initiatives launched by the NCC in 2020 and during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Journey Gunderson


← All Posts for Show

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.