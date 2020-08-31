[LISTEN] Community Matters – State Sen. George Borrello, August 2020

WRFA’s Jason Sample talks with Senator George Borrello to discuss Albany’s response to COVID-19, the State Budget, and Mail-In/Absentee voting during the 2020 General Election.
← All Posts for Show Community Matters
A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.
WRFA’s Jason Sample talks with Senator George Borrello to discuss Albany’s response to COVID-19, the State Budget, and Mail-In/Absentee voting during the 2020 General Election.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Leave a Reply