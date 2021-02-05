[LISTEN] Congressman Tom Reed – Feb. 4, 2021 Conference Call

Congressman Tom Reed talks with regional media to discuss the recent GOP Congressional Caucus meeting involving the selection of leadership positions for the new congress, as well as whether or not to take action against embattled Republican Congresswoman Margorie Taylor Green. Reed also responded to recent comments made by the Cuomo administration, after he and other members of New York’s Republican Delegation called on the US Attorney General’s Office to investigate Cuomo’s nursing home policies…. among other issues as well.

