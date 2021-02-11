[LISTEN] County Humane Society’s Pennies 4 Paws Campaign Kicks off Friday, Feb. 12

JAMESTOWN – The Chautauqua County Humane Society’s (CCHS) 16th annual Pennies 4 Paws campaign kicks off February 12 and runs through the end of April. This campaign benefits the animals at CCHS by providing funds towards their essential care and rehabilitation as they wait to meet their adoptive families.

Community support also helps keep local animals at home with their loving families.

CCHS Director of Community Relations Brian Papalia says, “It’s important to support those animals that need just a little boost to stay with the family that they know and love. We would rather have them there, than with us at the shelter.”

For more information on the Pennies 4 Paws campaign, or to get involved, please visit CHQHumane.org or call 716-665-2209 ext. 213.

The mission of the Chautauqua County Humane Society is to improve and save lives through compassionate care, advocacy for animals, and commitment to the community.