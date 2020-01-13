[LISTEN] Doors Open Jamestown is Saturday, Jan. 18

JAMESTOWN – Local residents are being invited to participate in Doors Open Jamestown on Saturday, Jan. 18.

The annual event invitees area residents to visit over a dozen different places right here in our own backyard. Designed to invite area residents to visit and learn about the local museums, galleries, and assets we have right here in our community, Doors Open Jamestown features something for everyone, whether you’re interested in history, comedy, nature, or art.

Most attractions will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with free admission. Hours may vary at some locations. In addition, dozens of local restaurants and retail shops will be open for your shopping and dining pleasure on that day.

The list of participating attractions so far includes:

Audubon Community Nature Center

Busti Grist Mill

Chautauqua County Chamber of Commerce

Chautauqua Harbor Hotel

Chautauqua Sports Hall of Fame

Children’s Activity Corner

DAR House, Fenton History Center

James Prendergast Library

Lucille Ball Desi Arnaz Museum

Martz-Kohl Observatory

Marvin Community House

National Comedy Center (preregistration required)

(preregistration required) Reg Lenna Center for the Arts

Robert H. Jackson Center

Roger Tory Peterson Institute

Doors Open Jamestown is organized by the Jamestown Renaissance Corporation and Jamestown Up Close, with support from the Jamestown Community Chamber of Commerce. More info at JamestownUpClose.com.